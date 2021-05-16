Ghalibaf urges parliaments to act against Zionist crimes

Speaking in a phone conversation with the Speaker of the People's Assembly of Syria Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called for parliaments to take serious moves to stop atrocities and crimes of Israeli regime against Palestinians.

The two sides discussed the recent developments in Palestine and the holy Al-Quds.

While praising the resistance of Palestinian people against crimes of Zionist regime, Ghalibaf stated, “We, Islamic countries that support the Palestinian people, must not remain silent about the recent crimes of the bloodthirsty and child-killing regime of Israel, rather, we must support the oppressed Palestinian people both politically and in terms of human dimensions and human rights wholeheartedly.”

In addition to condemning the bombing of Gaza in Palestine by mercenaries of the Zionist regime, Iranian Parliament Speaker added that support of the United States and some western countries for the criminal and inhumane acts of the Zionist regime in killing the innocent Palestinians is a source of deep regret.

Ghalibaf emphasized the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the oppressed people of Palestine and called for a serious move of parliaments to stop the heinous crimes of the Zionist regime against Palestinian people.

Syrian Parliament Speaker, for his part, pointed to the recent killing of Palestinian people by the Zionist regime and said, “Like a poisonous dagger, the Zionist regime has continued its crimes against the oppressed Palestinians since 1948 and acts against humanity coupled with the gross violation of human rights.”

Syria, like the Islamic Republic of Iran, considers the issue of Palestine as its main and fundamental issue and will spare no effort to help liberation of Holy Al- Quds and the occupied lands and territories, he added.

