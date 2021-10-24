1 killed, 7 injured in Georgia university shooting in US

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating the fatal overnight shooting, the CNN reported earlier today.

It was Homecoming weekend at FVSU when the tragic incident occurred blocks away from the university campus, which is still an "active scene," according to GBI.

The individual who died was not an FVSU student, GBI confirmed, and the seven injured are in stable condition.

FVSU students were in attendance at the off-campus party, the university said in a statement.

In another shooting in the states, one person was killed and seven others injured in a shooting at Grambling State University in southern US state Louisiana last Sunday.

