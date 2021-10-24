  1. World
  2. North America
Oct 24, 2021, 9:53 AM

1 killed, 7 injured in Georgia university shooting in US

1 killed, 7 injured in Georgia university shooting in US

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – One person was killed and seven more were injured in a shooting incident at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University (FVSU) in Georgia on Saturday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating the fatal overnight shooting, the CNN reported earlier today.

It was Homecoming weekend at FVSU when the tragic incident occurred blocks away from the university campus, which is still an "active scene," according to GBI.

The individual who died was not an FVSU student, GBI confirmed, and the seven injured are in stable condition.

FVSU students were in attendance at the off-campus party, the university said in a statement.

In another shooting in the states, one person was killed and seven others injured in a shooting at Grambling State University in southern US state Louisiana last Sunday.

KI/PR

News Code 179987
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179987/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News