Toronto police investigate 8 shootings over weekend

Investigators say 28-year-old Kamal Daley was shot dead early Saturday morning, less than two hours before Donald Leroy (Smokey) Marson died of a gunshot wound, according to the Canadian Globalnews.

A third man was shot and killed at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a plaza parking lot.

Police say a fourth man — a taxi driver — died on Sunday evening after reportedly being shot while behind the wheel. Also on Sunday evening, about an hour before, another man was seriously injured after a shooting downtown.

Earlier Sunday, police say, a teen boy suffered serious injuries after being shot in a car.

In another Sunday-morning incident, a woman turned up to hospital with a gunshot wound.

And several hours after that, just before 8 a.m., a man was badly injured after being shot near a restaurant.

There were two other incidents of shots fired making it ten incidents of gunfire this weekend but police say those two are not considered shootings as no one was injured.

Police haven’t said whether any of the shootings are connected.

KI/PR