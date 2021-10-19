Iran, Oman FMs discuss ties, region in phone call on Tuesday

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday between the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi, the top Iranian diplomat stressed the importance of the role that the neighboring countries play in the foreign policy of the 13th administration in Iran under President Raeisi, as well as the continued consultations with Oman.

Amir-Abdollahian also emphasized the expansion of relations between the two countries in various political and economic fields.

Pointing to the need to increase cooperation in all fields, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to implement the agreements, projects and previous plans agreed upon by the two countries.

Also in the conversation, the two sides stressed the need to continue consultations between the two countries in various regional and international fields, and expressed hope that in the new period, they will see an increase in cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The top Iranian diplomat further expressed his deep concern over the escalation of violence in Afghanistan, especially in relation to terrorist operations by ISIL forces.

Badr al-Busaidi, for his part, renewed his invitation to his Iranian counterpart to visit Muscat.

KI/MFA Farsi