Sep 30, 2021, 1:36 PM

Iran, Oman discuss economic, consular cooperation

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Ministry for Consular, Parliamentary and Expat. Affairs Kazem Sajjadi met and held talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranians Abroad Affairs Kazem Sajjadi met on Thursday with Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy to discuss issues of mutual interests.

In the meeting that was held in Muscat, Sajjadi and al-Harithi discussed several issues on Iran-Oman relations, including economic, trade, parliamentary, and consular cooperation, especially residence and activities of citizens of both countries.

Sajjadi also paid a visit to some economic and business centers in Muscat operated by Iranians.

While expressing satisfaction with attending the meeting with Iranian businessmen in Muscat, Sajjadi said that existence of many problems among Iranians abroad is due to the being away from culture, identity and history of Iran and expressed hope that with the efforts of Iranians living in Oman and guidance of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, “We will witness establishment of Iranian society in Oman.”

