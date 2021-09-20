Virtual exhibition 'chance to introduce Iran-Oman potentials'

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of the First Virtual Exhibition of Iran and Oman on Monday, Gholamhossein Shafei Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said that virtual exhibition of Iran and Oman is an opportunity to showcase capabilities, potentials and latest products, technologies used in industrial and production sectors of the two countries.

This opportunity created should be used in the best way possible and relations between the two countries should not be limited to commercial relations (buying and selling goods), rather, creating a space for exchange of new ideas and thoughts with the approach of creating innovative ideas in the field of joint ventures and establishing long-term economic relations should be taken into serious consideration between the two countries of Iran and Oman.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shafei pointed to COVID-19 pandemic and said that holding this virtual exhibition using world’s most modern technologies under the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely affected trade and business activities at the international level, indicates firm determination of Iranian and Omani officials in line with developing and promoting trade-industrial ties between the two countries.

He invited Omani companies and exhibitors present at the exhibition and also Omani economic agents and investors to visit the exhibition in order to get acquainted with the potentials and capabilities of Iran.

ICCIMA chairman also added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has high capabilities to increase industrial and commercial investments.

Shafei also noted that the Iranian market provides the necessary ground for cooperation between the two countries' private sectors as two complementary parts.

MA/IRN84477959