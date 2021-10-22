Iranian, Turkish FMs hold extensive talks on phone

According to the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a telephone conversation discussed the latest developments in Tehran-Ankara ties and regional and international issues of mutual interest such as the Afghanistan developments, holding the Astana summit and the 7th strategic meeting between Iran and Turkey, and also visits by high-ranking officials of the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed concern over a surge in terrorist attacks on worshippers in Afghanistan and said Muslim countries are expected play a more active role in this regard. Amir Abdollahian described next week’s meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors in Tehran as an opportunity for the countries to exchange views on ways of paving the way for a stable Afghanistan which would be free of terrorism and violence in order to fulfill the will the Afghan people.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu expressed worry over the rise in terror attacks in Afghanistan. The Turkish foreign minister underlined the need for taking practical measures to prevent acts of terrorism, to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, and to consolidate efforts to step up the fight against terror groups like Daesh. Çavuşoğlu added that all neighbors of Afghanistan should help with the battle against terrorism.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, reaffirmed Iran’s policy to support the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighboring countries and to not let ill-wishers plot to disrupt relations between neighbors.

The two foreign ministers highlighted the importance of the Economic Cooperation Organization summit for strengthening regional cooperation. Amir Abdollahian and Çavuşoğlu emphasized the need for continued consultations between Tehran and Ankara and also for visits by officials of the two countries for discussions on issues of mutual interest.

During the telephone conversation, the Iranian foreign minister gave his Turkish counterpart the latest regarding talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

KI/MFA