Bagheri arrives in Moscow for talks on Afghanistan, ties

Major General Bagheri arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow for bilateral talks at the head of a high-ranking military delegation on Sunday afternoon at the invitation of the Russian defense minister.

Upon arrival at Moscow Vnukovo Airport, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces was welcomed by high-ranking Russian military officials.

He told Iranian TV, IRIB that his trip to Russia will focus on Afghanistan while stressing that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are in cooperation with the armed forces of the Russian Federation in different fields.

Major General Bagheri added that he will discuss bilateral military cooperation with the Russian officials on the Russian visit, while stressing that Afghanistan will be the special topic of his discussions in Russia.

He also noted that after the arms embargo on Iran ended last year, the country has had arms sales from Russia, which will be discussed on the trip.

The senior Iranian general also pointed out that given the Look to the East foreign policy of the new Raeisi administration in Iran, the military cooperation with the Russian Federation will expand under president Raeisi.

