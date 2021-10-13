Gen. Bagheri, Pakistan PM call for enhanced security coop.

According to the Pakistani Prime Minister office, in the meeting, Imran Khan recalled his meeting with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, which had imparted further impetus to bilateral cooperation.

Khan described the Pakistan-Iran border as a border of ‘peace and friendship’, and underlined the importance of steps taken for enhanced security on both sides.

He also noted agreement on the establishment of border markets and stressed that the operationalization of these markets would facilitate livelihood in the region.

The opening of two additional border crossings in the past year had further facilitated regulated movement on both sides, the Premier added.

He shared Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan, stressing that as the neighbors of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran had direct stake in peace and stability in the country.

The prime minister stressed, "The crisis in Afghanistan has never had a military solution and an inclusive government must be formed with the participation of all internal groups in the country."

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Bagheri, for his part, pointed to his important consultations earlier today with the Army Commander and Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Army, and called for the strengthening of close cooperation between the two neighbors, including border security.

Gen. Bagheri and Khan also exchanged views on the latest security developments in the region, the Islamic world, in particular the situation in Afghanistan.

