Iran ready for full coop. to create stability in Afghanistan

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a cabinet meeting on Sunday during which he appointed ‘Hassan Kazemi Qomi’ as the special envoy of the president for Afghanistan Affairs.

Raeisi offered condolences on the martyrdom of dozens of Afghan citizens in recent terrorist attacks on Muslim worshipers in Kandahar and Kunduz and called on Islamic scholars and international organizations to pay attention to the plight of the Afghan brothers and sisters.

"ISIL terrorism seeks to complete the failed mission of the Western occupiers in Afghanistan, and such attacks are carried out with the aim of creating division, war and sectarian bloodshed," President Raeisi said.

"The growing number of terrorist acts carried out in line with the US destabilizing strategy in Afghanistan indicates the expansion of the scope of terrorist acts in this country, so the rulers of the country are expected not to ignor the security capabilities of the people while fulfilling their duty to ensure the security of the nation," he added.

Raeisi said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself on the same side with Afghanistan and is ready to provide full assistance and cooperation to create lasting stability and security for the people of Afghanistan."

KI/5330039