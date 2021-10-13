Senior Iranian, Pakistani military officials discuss ties

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCSC) General Nadim Reza in Pakistan to exchange views and consult on the situation in Afghanistan, in particular, solidifying military-defense relations between the two countries and strengthening the security of the shared borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan.

Bagheri and Nadim Reza discussed a variety of bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan in the fields of defense, security, military, border, regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The two sides stressed their serious willingness and determination to strengthen these relations and expand bilateral cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Pakistan.

The Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran and Pakistan also referred to the two countries shared views on regional issues, the fight against terrorism and regional peace and stability.

Prior to this, the Iranian military delegation met and held talks with Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday morning.

KI