Iran pursuing contracts for buying defense equip. from Russia

Major-General Mohammad Bagheri, who is in Moscow to meet with Russian military officials, made the remarks on Mon. in his meeting with experts and managers of Iranian institutions at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow and stated that contracts for purchasing defense equipment from Russian Federation have been concluded after lifting Iran’s arms embargo.

In this meeting, Major General Bagheri described the status of cooperation and joint defense-military relations between the two countries, the latest regional and international developments and fight against terrorism as objectives of his visit to Moscow.

Emphasizing that Iran needs a comprehensive roadmap to have strong relations with countries especially Russia and other neighboring countries, he said, "Considering the different capacities of cooperation with Russia in military-defense dimension, bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries will increase in relevant issues.”

Turning to the contracts concluded for purchase of fighter jets, training jets and combat helicopters from Russia, Bagheri reiterated that these contracts were concluded after lifting of arms embargo on Iran and “we will discuss implementation of these contracts during this visit."

Considering the international situation and special attitude of Russian President to strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, great opportunity has been provided in line with expanding bilateral relations between Iran and Russia more than ever, Major-General Mohammad Bagheri added.

