Presence of Army Navy in Atlantic Ocean 'valuable experience'

Major-General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks in his meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov in Moscow on Mon. and reiterated that presence of Iran’s Army Navy in the Gulf of Finland and Atlantic Ocean was a valuable experience that could play a role in joint Iranian-Russian naval cooperation.

During the meeting, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov said that Iran is a close partner of Russia and amicable relations between the two countries are developing in a friendly atmosphere based on a long tradition.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the spread of coronavirus global pandemic and said, “Despite the pandemic, ongoing contacts between the two countries are continuing and I hope that today's talks will be useful and complementary to the development of bilateral relations.”

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces, for his part, thanked his Russian counterpart for inviting him to visit Moscow and seized this opportunity to express his thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting Iran’s accession to Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Referring to the development of cooperation between Iran and Russia in recent years, Major General Bagheri said that military and defense relations between Iran and Russia have experienced a considerable growth in recent years and it is hoped that this relation will be further expanded.

MA/5330863