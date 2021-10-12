Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces arrives in Pakistan

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri arrived in Pakistan at the head of a high-ranking military and security delegation on Tuesday.

Upon their arrival at Noorkhan Airport in Ravelpendi, the Iranian delegation was welcome by Pakistani military officials.

It was announced yesterday that meeting with the Prime Minister, the Army Commander, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and some other Pakistani military officials is part of Gen. Bagheri's agenda during his visit to Pakistan.

Members of the high-ranking military delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will visit the port city of Karachi in southern Pakistan and some of its military and naval centers in the continuation of the trip to the eastern neighbor.

The visit of the Iranian military delegation to the eastern neighbor marks a new stage in strengthening the military, defense and security relations between the two most important countries in the Islamic world, namely Iran and Pakistan.

Given the security developments in the region and the Islamic world, including the situation in Afghanistan, Political and military experts attach great importance to the visit of a high-level delegation of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces to Pakistan.

KI/IRNN telegram channel