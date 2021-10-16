Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces to visit Moscow

Commodore Reza Khosravi Moqaddam, the military attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Russian Federation made the announcement on Friday, saying that Major-General Bagheri will travel to Moscow at the official invitation of the Russian Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu next week.

According to Khosravi Moqaddam, General Baqeri is scheduled to discuss and exchange views with the Russian officials on the development of cooperation and joint defense and military relations, the fight against terrorism and investigating regional and international changes.

