Two drones fired into southern Saudi Arabia by Yemeni Army

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition said two drones had been fired by Yemeni forces into southern Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman, however, without elaborating, claimed that Saudi Arabia had intercepted the drones before they hit the ground.

The Saudi-led coalition spokesman also added that "we will take the necessary measures to protect ourselves in accordance with international law."

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on April 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansour Hadi back to power.

The military aggression did not achieve any of the goals of the Saudi coalition and was only accompanied by the killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Yemenis, displacement of million people, destruction of Yemen’s vital infrastructure and spread of famine and infectious diseases.

The Yemeni army has always emphasized that it will continue its attacks against military targets deep in Saudi Arabia as long as the aggression and siege of Yemen continues.

ZZ/5329247