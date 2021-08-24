Iran calls for increase of humanitarian aid transfer to Syria

Ali-Asghar Khaji made the remarks in his phone conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen.

During the conversation, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Syria.

The two sides stressed the need to hold the sixth meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva in order to advance the resolution of the Syrian crisis through a peaceful mechanism.

Khaji pointed to the sanctions and the pressure of the Western governments on the Syrian government, as well as the difficult living conditions of the people during the coronavirus pandemic, calling for an increase and acceleration in the transfer of international humanitarian aid to the country.

Pedersen, for his part, appreciated the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the process of peaceful resolution of the Syrian crisis.

He also called for the continuation and deepening of cooperation between the two sides in this field.

