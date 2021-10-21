Iran, Russia discuss mutual ties, latest development in Syria

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, latest developments in Syria especially eastern Euphrates and Idlib as well as issues of mutual interests.

Referring to holding sixth round of members of Syrian Constitutional Committee, Khaji expressed hope that the meeting would yield good and positive results.

He also pointed to the positive attitude of some countries towards Syrian government and people, and expressed hope that this issue would accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid, reconstruction and return of refugees to their country.

