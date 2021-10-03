UN urges for continued Iran's coop. to resolve Yemen crisis

In the phone call, the two sides reviewed the latest developments revolving around the lifting of the blockade and the peace process in Yemen, while the Iranian diplomat stressed the continuing constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in achieving a just peace through a political solution.

The Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg, for his part, pointed to the history of constructive efforts of Iran to resolve the crisis in Yemen and called for the continuation of this cooperation.

He also briefed the Iranian diplomat on his recent efforts to promote peace in Yemen within the framework of the United Nations.

