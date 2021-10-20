Khaji calls on Qatar to help Syria reconstruction

The Senior Advisor to the Iranian Foreign Minister on Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in Geneva on Wednesday in a meeting with the Qatari envoy for regional affairs and Syria on the sidelines of the Syria Constitutional Committee meeting sponsored and backed by the United Nations.

Referring to the positive trend of the talks between the Syrian parties in Geneva, Khaji expressed hope that the sixth meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee would yield good results.

Also, referring to Qatar's approach to the region, the senior Iranian diplomat further hoped that the country would assist in sending humanitarian aid and rebuilding Syria and returning refugees to their country, as the Syrian people are in dire economic condition due to the foreign sanctions.

Prior to the meeting with the Qatari envoy, Khaji held a meeting with the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, during which he stressed the need to draft the Syrian constitution without foreign interference.

