Iran, Turkey discuss ties, latest developments in Syria

On the sidelines of a meeting of Syria’s Constitutional Committee held in Geneva, Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor on Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji met and held talks with the Director-General for Syria at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Turkey Selçuk Ünal to discuss bilateral ties and latest developments in Syria.

While welcoming the holding of sixth round of talks on Syrian Constitution, Ünal expressed hope that these talks would achieve good results in the interests of Syrian people.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is based on Astana Peace Process and these talks should continue without foreign interference based on the will of the Syrian people, Khaji emphasized.

Regarding Idlib in Syria, he stated that if agreements are implemented within the framework of Astana format, many problems will be resolved.

He added that the permanent solution of Idlib’s problem will be cleansing from armed and terrorist groups and its return to sovereignty of Syrian government.

During the meeting, future meeting of Astana format in the near future was also discussed.

