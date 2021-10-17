'Reset' to vie at Festival del Cinema di Castel Volturno

Directed by Mohammad Reza Lotfi, 'Reset' has been selected to be screened at the main and competition section of the 4th edition of the Festival del Cinema di Castel Volturno in Italy.

Reza Behboodi, Soodabeh Beizai, Mohammad Sedighi Mehr, Hamed Rahimi Nasr, Parisa Mohammadi and Roghayeh Afshinpour are the cast members of this film.

The "Festival del Cinema di Castel Volturno" was born in December 2018 with the purpose to become an annual prestigious appointment for the Territory and for the National and International film industry.

The project takes its roots from the desire to promote Castel Volturno as a place of interest and point of Reference for the cinema since in the last years it became the set of numerous films, documentaries, short films and video clips thus granting an important slice of artistic production in this area.

