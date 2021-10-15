Shahram Mokri named jury member at Chicago Intl. FilmFest.

Shahram Mokri is an Iranian film director and screenwriter filmmaker editor and director of cinema. He graduated from Sooreh University. Mokri started his filmmaking training in the Young Cinema Association and entered the professional world of cinema with his short film "Dragonfly Storm" (2002).

Mokri received three Crystal Simorghs from the Fajr Film Festival for short films. He holds the record for receiving Crystal Simorghs in this category. In addition to filmmaking, Shahram Mokri has worked as a film Teacher at the Sooreh University of Tehran, the University of Arts, as well as Karnameh Film School, and the Bamdad Film School. Mokri won the Venice Film Festival's Horizons Award in 2013 for "Creative Content" for his film 'Fish and Cat'.

His film 'Careless Crime' has won an award for Best Original Screenplay in the International Film Critics' Week (SIC) during the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

