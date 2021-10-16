'Walnut' nominated at Sharjah Intl. Film Festival

Directed by Mohammad Reza Haji Gholami, 'Walnut' tells the story of a child who feels that his hands are turning black because of the sin he has committed, and this coincides with his parents' disagreement and separation.

Anahita Nemati, Mehrnoosh Moghimi, Radin Samadi, Mohammad Mobin Yousefi, Mohsen Alamzadeh, Mehdi Mar’ashi are among the cast members of the film.

Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF) was launched in 2013. It is the first children & youth film festival in the country and the region, and it is a project of FUNN, an organization established by the Sharjah government. The festival is dedicated to enhance the media literacy of children and youth, foster children’s & youth’s creativity and showcase the very best in filmmaking for, by and about children and young people.

The festival plays an essential role in bringing international films and new media content for children and youth in the region.

