Cinema the dominant narrator of reality and truth

The full text of the message of the Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili to the 38th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) is as follows:

"Art is a re-creation of reality, and an idea that is not connected to the reality of life is a rootless tree. Art is the reporting of an event and the artist is a seeker who moves forward. Art is a newly created design that the artist creates from reality through a mirror in front of society and cinema. Strategic art, transcendent art and influential, influential and fast media in the present era represent the history, culture and civilization of countries.

The short film is the commencement of constructive and fruitful movements and the Tehran International Short Film Festival is a significant source of spirituality and ethics in the public space of the society. In the second step of the Islamic Revolution, the presence of the young generation committed to experienced, knowledgeable and motivated work, it will cause the flourishing and growth of Iranian Islamic culture and the foundation of a new Islamic civilization.

As per the wise remarks of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the art of cinema is undoubtedly a superior art; a completely dominant narrator — who has never been so effective among these artistic methods of narrating a fact, a truth, a sophisticated, advanced and transcendent art.

I wish success to the artists and cinematographers of my country, dear Iran."

MNA/PR