Oct 16, 2021, 11:00 PM

Indian Jaipur FilmFest. picks Hassan Najmabadi as jury member

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Iranian director Hassan Najmabadi has been selected as a jury member at the 14th Jaipur International Festival in India.

Iranian director, writer, and photographer Hassan Najmabadi has been selected as one of the main jury members of the 14th Jaipur International Festival in India.

Born in 1993 in Sabzevar, Najmabadi started making films at the age of 18 by producing short films.

He has made 14 short films and documentaries so far, the most important of which are the short films "Peace", "Ant", "Copper Wire", "77 Years Of Solitude", "Red Season", "Into The Rainbow" and "White Season".

His short films have participated in many international festivals and won numerous awards. 

The Jaipur International Film Festival, the world's fastest-growing film festival, is held every year in January or February in Jaipur, India.

The 14th edition of the festival will be held on January 7-11, 2022.

