Steel ingot production vol. exceeds 9.9mn tons in H1

The country’s large companies in the mining and mineral sector produced a total amount of 1,622,802 tons of steel ingot in the Iranian month of Shahrivar (Sept. 21), registering a 19 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, Esfahan Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO) produced 4,406,805 tons of steel ingot in the first six months of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 21), showing a considerable hike as compared with other domestic steel production units.

According to statistics, large firms in the mining and industrial sector managed to produce 6,768,642 tons of various types of steel products in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 21), showing a nine percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

Regarding the export of steel products, major steel production companies managed to export 3,811,617 tons of steel in the first six months of the current year, showing a 48 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

