The figure indicates a 36 percent hike compared to the year before, Saeed Hosseininejad, the director of economic coordination at the Khuzestan governorate general said.

The official underlined the significance of reopening border markets which would create job and economic opportunities.

In the first four months of the current year, about $440,000 worth of aquatics were exported from Arvand Kenar market, he further noted.

AMK/IRN84872225