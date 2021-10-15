Over 1.5 tons of illicit drugs seized in S Iran

The police forces of Hormozgan province were informed of the transfer of drug consignment by a trailer through the Parsian transportation axis to Fars province, said Ali Salehi.

Some 1,529 kilograms of opium have been seized in this operation, he said, adding that one smuggler was also arrested in this regard.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/5328007