Nov 10, 2021, 11:00 PM

1.4 tons of opium seized by police in south Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – The police chief commander of Hormozgan Province said 1.4 tons of opium were seized by the police forces in the southern province, and 2 armed drug traffickers were killed in the police operation.

Police Chief of Hormozgan Province Second Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari said on Wednesday the killed drug dealers were key members of a drug-dealing network that were active and operating in Jask and the other southern region of the country.

The police commander said that drug dealers were trying to transfer their shipment when the police spotted them on the road between Jask and Lirdof.

He added the drug dealers started opening fire at the police when they found out they had been chased identified by the police. 

Jafari continued 1.4 tons of opium, 3 rifles, 194 AK47 rifle bullets, 79 Simonov bullets, as well as telecommunication and satellite communication equipment were seized and 2 armed drug traffickers were killed.

