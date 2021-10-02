Iranian police seize close to 2 tons of narcotics in Kerman

The Police Chief of the Kerman Province Brigadier General Abdolreza Nazeri said that anti-narcotics police forces of the province identified members of a drug-trafficking band who intended to transport a large consignment of narcotics from the eastern borders to the central and western part of the country.

More than 1.860 tons of narcotics were confiscated in this operation, he added, saying that a drug trafficker was also arrested.

According to the police chief, in addition to the confiscation of illicit drugs, two weapons and large quantities of ammunition were seized from the smugglers.

