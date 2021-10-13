  1. Politics
Home of one of Iraq’s PMU cmdr. targeted with grenade

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – The home of an Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also called Hashd al-Sha’abi, commander in Baghdad was attacked with a grenade on Tuesday evening.

Unknown individuals threw two grenades at house of Haqi Abu Akbar, commander of 33rd of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi forces on Tuesday evening.

The attack, which took place in al-Shola area northwest of Baghdad, injured several members of Hashd al-Sha’abi commander family.

The attack comes as many Iraqi parliamentary candidates protested against the results announced by Iraqi High Commissioner for Election and called for transparency in the results.

In response to the preliminary results of parliamentary elections, the Coordinating Council of Iraqi Resistance Groups announced "manipulation of the election results."

Preliminary results of the elections in Najaf province showed a victory for the Sadr alliance and the independent candidates, while in Karbala the Sadr and independents Fath, as well as the State of Law, have secured the most numbers of seats. 

In Wasit Province, the Sadr alliance and the independents have the most votes, while in Muthanna Province, the State of Law was ahead.

Meanwhile, the commission spokesman Jamaneh Ghalai said that the commission will investigate any complaints submitted by the candidates and will announce the final results in the coming days.

