The chairman of the Iraqi election commission announced the preliminary results of the parliamentary election in ten provinces.

Jalil Adnan announced the results of elections in the provinces of Diyala, Diwaniyah, Muthanna, Maysan, Wasit, Dohuk, Saladin, Karbala, Najaf and Erbil.

The commission said the turnout was 41%.

Adnan said that as many as 9,077,779 votes were cast in the ballot boxes.

This item is being updated...

KI/Live