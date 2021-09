As he said the Iraqi government has also approved the new forces membership in Hashd al-Shaabi.

Accordingly, Hashd al-Shabi forces will reach more than 167,000 people, he added.

The body played an outstanding role in the victory of the Iraqi people over ISIL terrorists.

The unity and amity of PMU forces with the Iraqi people is regarded as the key factor behind the success of the Resistance Movement and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Iraq.

HJ/FNA14000623000588