Oct 13, 2021

Maj. Gen. Bagheri meets Pakistan Army Chief

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri met and held talks with Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Major-General Mohammad Bagheri who arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday, met with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday morning. 

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations, defense relations, and regional issues, including Afghanistan.

They also expressed hope that the two countries' military, security and border interactions will be expanded more than ever. 

Bagheri is also scheduled to meet with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza.

The Iranian delegation will also travel to the Pakistani port city of Karachi to view Pakistani military and naval installations.

The visit of the Iranian military delegation to the eastern neighbor marks a new stage in strengthening the military, defense and security relations between the two most important countries in the Islamic world, namely Iran and Pakistan.

Given the security developments in the region and the Islamic world, including the situation in Afghanistan, political and military experts attach great importance to the visit of a high-level delegation of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces to Pakistan.

