20mn doses of Razi ‘Cov Pars’ vaccine to be produced by Dec.

Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad broke the news on Sun. on the sidelines of launch of 3rd phase of clinical trial of Razi ‘COV PARS’ vaccine held at the venue of Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute and put the current number of doses of COV PARS vaccine in this research institute at 1.4 million.

If licensed by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, vaccination of people in the country can be started with COV PARS vaccine, as produced at Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, the agriculture minister added.

With a century experience in the field of producing vaccine and serum, Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute benefits from the most experienced and talented Iranian researchers and scientists who have made great efforts and achievements in the field of health and vaccine supply in the country during these years, he emphasized.

The third phase of clinical trial of COV PARS vaccine is scheduled to be injected on 40,000 volunteers, based on which, 20,000 people will get COV PARS vaccine jab while the other 20,000 people will receive Chinese-made ‘Sinopharm' vaccine.

