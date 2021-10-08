Amir-Abdollahian meets with Nasrallah

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is in Beirut to meet with Lebanese officials, met and held talks with the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyed Hassan Nasrallah.

During his visit to Lebanon, the Iranian Foreign Minister met with the Lebanese President, Speaker of Parliament, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Amir-Abdollahian also held a meeting with Ziyad al-Nakhalah and a group of leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement on Thursday.

