Iranian film critic named as jury member at Italian FilmFest.

Hamed Soleimanzadeh, an international film critic was introduced as the jury member for the 10th Visioni Corte International Short Film Festival in Italy.

Hamed Soleimanzadeh is a Film Critic, Filmmaker and theatre director, Actor, author and university professor. He is now the official member of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI), European Children’s Film Association (ECFA) and also Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA).

So far, he has been among the selection committee and jury members of many national and international film festivals like Isfahan International Film Festival for Children & Youth, River International Film Festival in Italy, Seoul Guro Youth Film Festival in South Korea, Dytiatko International Children Media Festival in Ukraine, Kazan International Youth Film Festival, Zero Plus Film Festival in Russia and Hero and Time Film Festival again in Russia.

He was the head of the international department of the 31st International Film Festival for Children and Youth as well as the 31st Iran International Academic Theatre Festival. “Daily Deliriums of the Sleeping Man” & “ACinema in Iran: Sohrab Shahid Cinema” and “A glimpse into the history of French cinema” are among his writings published by Dibaye Publications, Tehran University and Lambert publication respectively. He produced 6 short films and participated in some national and international film festivals.

The 10th edition of Visioni Corte International Short Film Festival will be held on September 18-25, 2021 in the location of Ariston Theatre in Gaeta (LT). Some 106 short films from 37 countries and 5 continents will be screened in various competitive and non-competitive categories. These sections include the competitive sections of the Italian feature film, international, animation, documentary and children.

The festival also focuses on film genres and topics such as comedy, and current issues such as human rights, sexual identity, children's rights, family relationships and war.

