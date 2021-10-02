Shahab Hosseini wins award at Beijing Intl. Film Festival

The Iranian actor of Shahab Hosseini received an award for the best supporting actor for “Any Day Now” film directed by Iranian-Finish director Hamy Ramezan at Beijing International Film Festival.

The film is about Ramin Mehdipur, a 13-year-old boy and his Iranian family, all of whom have been living in a refugee center in Finland. Just as Ramin starts to enjoy the school holidays, the family receives the terrible news their asylum application has been denied. The Mehdipurs file a final appeal, and they continue with their everyday lives, trying to keep a positive attitude despite the looming danger of deportation. As Ramin starts the new school year, every moment, every friendship will be more precious than ever.

The 11th Beijing International Film Festival was held in Beijing, China.

The festival was originally scheduled to be held from August 14 to 21 but was postponed due to the spread of corona 19 delta mutation in China. Therefore it was held from September 21 to 29.

