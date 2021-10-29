Prominent painter "Iran Darroudi" passes away aged 85

The Iranian veteran painter Iran Darroudi died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning at the age of 85.

Iran Darroudi was also a director, writer, art critic, and university professor who was born in 1936 in Khorasan to a prominent dynasty.

Darroudi's lifetime achievements include her 60 individual exhibitions and 200 group exhibitions, art critiques published in various newspapers, colorful speeches in cultural and artistic establishments around the world, some 80 collaborative documentaries, and last but not least an autobiography, "Distance Between Two Dots".

These are the results of more than 50 years of her work in Contemporary Art of Iran. The same activities that she carried out while rubbing shoulders with great individuals such as Andrew Marlowe, Salvador Dali, Jean Cocteau, Antonio Rodriguez, Ahmad Shamloo etc.

Today she's hailed as one of the most influential artists in the world, with her artwork displayed at internationally recognized venues such as the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Arts, the Kerman Museum of Fine Arts, the Sa'dabad Palace, the Saheb Gharani-e Palace, Belgium's Ixelles Museum and a number of exhibitions of Contemporary Art in New York.

Her latest project takes Darroudi back to her motherland, where she has donated some 150 works of art to a foundation named after her to be put on permanent display for the people of Iran.

