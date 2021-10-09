  1. Culture
Oct 9, 2021, 11:05 AM

Veteran Iranian actor Ezatollah Mehravaran passes away at 72

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – The prominent Iranian actor and director Ezatollah Mehravaran passed away last night at the age of 72.

Ezzatollah Mehravaran passed away on Friday night in Atieh Hospital of Tehran after a short illness due to the infection of coronavirus.

He was born in 1949 in Masjed Soleiman, Iran. He started his career with the movie "Wine Seller" by Vali Muhammad, and then he played in movies such as "Glass Agency" by Ibrahim Hatami Kia, "The Changed Man" by Mohammad Reza Honarmand and "Khabam Miad" by Reza Attaran.

He has also been featured in TV series such as "Vaziat-e Sefid" by Hamid Nematollah, "Lisanse-ha" by Soroush Sehat and "Dozdo Police" by Saeed Aghakhani.

Mehr News Agency expresses its condolences to his family and the artists' community on the demise of this veteran actor.

