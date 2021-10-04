Leader:

Solution to N West events is to prevent foreign intervention

Referring to the ongoing developments in the northwest, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the solution to the events of the Northwest is to prevent intervention of foreign armies in the region.

The joint graduation ceremony for cadets of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Armed Forces Academies was held on Sunday morning at Imam Hussain (PBUH) University.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the ceremony through videoconference.

Iran FM, Turkmen counterpart discuss closer ties

The foreign minister of Iran and Turkmenistan held a phone conversation on Sunday to discuss relations and regional issues.

In a telephone conversation between the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdolhian and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Marudov, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest state of relations between the two countries and developments in Afghanistan and the holding of the ECO Summit.

Yazdani wins US opponent to win gold medal in world C'ships

Iran freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani won the first gold medal for Iran in the 2021 World Wrestling Championship underway in Oslo, Norway on Sunday.

Hassan Yazdani defeated his tough American opponent David Taylor 6-2 in the final of 86kg in the 2021 World Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway.

Constructing Arak IR20 reactor to begin next year: Lawmaker

Spokesman for Iran’s Parliament Energy Commission said that construction operation of Arak IR20 reactor will commence next year (to start March 21, 2022), quoting Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief as saying.

According to the Chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the construction operation of Arak IR20 reactor will start as of next year (which will begin on March 21, 2022), Mostafa Nakhaei Spokesman for Iran’s Parliament Energy Commission said after attending a meeting with the AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami in the Parliament on Sunday.

AEOI chief:

Zionist regime behind sabotage attack on TESA Karaj Complex

Iran reaches any agreement with IAEA after gaining the approval of the superior authorized officials, according to the head of Iran's atomic energy organization (AEOI), adding Israel was behind Karaj TESA incident.

According to the Khaneyeh Mellat, the news service of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Eslami, in response to the question "whether the AEOI's decisions are coordinated with the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)," the chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that "Such decisions are strategic decisions and the authorized officials express their views on them."

UN urges for continued Iran's coop. to resolve Yemen crisis

Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs, held a phone call with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Sunday.

In the phone call, the two sides reviewed the latest developments revolving around the lifting of the blockade and the peace process in Yemen, while the Iranian diplomat stressed the continuing constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in achieving a just peace through a political solution.

Iranian female tennis player into 2020 Australian Open

An Iranian female tennis player Meshkatolzahra Safi has reached the 2020 Australian Open after winning the Shymkent ITF International Tournament on Saturday.

Meshkatolzahra Safi, an open tennis player from Iran, had participated in the Junior Shymkent ITF International Tournament and became champion after defeating her opponent from Kazakhstan in the final match 2-1.

3 Iranian students win in largest science festival in Turkey

Three Iranian students have come first in the largest science festival in Turkey Teknofest.

According to the Iranian IRIB from Istanbul, the medical project of three Iranian students won first place in the largest scientific festival in Turkey.

Arastoo Shapooran, Hamed Ghorbani, Aisan Naibi and two Turkish students had designed a system that uses artificial intelligence to provide first aid to patients in deprived and remote rural areas.

Iran finish work at 2021 FIVB U21 World C’ship in 9th place

National Iranian U21 volleyball team beat the team of Canada to come in the 9th place of the 2021 FIVB Men's U21 World Championship on Sunday.

The 2021 FIVB Men's U21 World Championship continued in Italy and Bulgaria ended on Sunday with the national Iranian U21 volleyball team finishing work in 9th place.

Peaceful relations, regional security Iran principled policy

Peaceful cooperation and friendly relations are the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward neighboring countries, according to an Iranian lawmaker.

The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to maintain friendly relations with its neighbors and improve security in the region, Vice-Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said on Sunday.

Saipa win Philippines team at Asian Women's Club Volleyball

Saipa women's volleyball team from Iran earned their first victory n Pool B of the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship against the representative of Philippines on Sunday.

Saipa defeated Rebisco of Philippines 3-1 (26-24, 22-25, 25-13, 25-17) in their third match in the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, which is held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from October 1 to 7.

'House of Fortune' to take part in 3 American film festivals

Iranian short film 'House of Fortune' by Adel Mashoori will participate in three film festivals in the United States.

Iranian short film 'House of Fortune directed by Adel Mashoori will participate in the 14th edition of the East Los Angeles Film Festival, the Route 66 International Film Festival and Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival in the United States.

4 Iranians advance to semis of world wrestling c'ships

On the second day of the 2021 World Wrestling Championships underway in Norway, four Iranian free-style wrestlers advanced to the semifinals of the competitions.

On the second day of the 2021 World Freestyle Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway, four Iranian athletes Alireza Sarlak in 57 kg, Amir Mohammad Yazdani in 65 kg, Mohammad Nokhodi in 79 kg and Kamran Ghasempour in 92 kg defeated their rivals to reach the semi-finals.

Raeisi congratulates China on National Day

President Raeisi has called for enhanced relations with China in a congratulatory message on the National Day and the 72nd anniversary of the Establishment of the People's Republic of China.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message to the President of the People's Republic of China on Sunday to congratulate the National Day and the 72nd anniversary of the Establishment of the People's Republic of China.

Pres. Raeisi appoints ‘Ali Salajegheh’ as new DoE chief

In a decree, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi appointed ‘Ali Salajegheh’ as Vice-President and new chief of the Department of Environment (DoE).

FM Amir-Abdollahian reportedly to travel to Beirut

An Iraqi source reported that it seems that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will travel to Beirut next Wednesday.

Referring to the contradictory news about Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's travel to Beirut, the Iraqi newspaper Al Sabaah reported that it seems that he will make this visit next Wednesday.

The arrival of Iranian fuel tankers to Lebanon and the fact that some Lebanese politicians adopted different positions toward such measure, add special importance to Amir-Abdollahian's trip to Beirut, the source added.

Borrell says JCPOA must be implemented, sanctions lifted

The European Union's top diplomat said that everyone must go back to full implementation of the JCPOA, which means a return of the US into the agreement with the lifting of sanctions.

"As coordinator of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), I have always been clear: We must go back to full implementation of the deal, which means a return of the US into the agreement with the lifting of related US sanctions and Iran’s full compliance with its nuclear commitments", EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told Arab News.

MA/