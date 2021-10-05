Leader thanks medal winners in world wrestling c'ships

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei in a message on Monday thanked the honorable champions and medal winners in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships underway in Norway.

"The glorious victory of our wrestling heroes made everyone happy, especially the youth of the country. I sincerely thank them," Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a message to congratulate the champions and medal winners in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships underway in Norway.

Iranian wrestlers win two silver medals in world C'ships Mon.

On the second day of the 2021 World Wrestling Championships underway in Norway, the two silver medals were added to Iran's tally.

In the 65kg, freestyle wrestler Amirmohammad Yazdani lost to Russian Zagir Shakhiev 14-4 in the final to collect a silver medal for his country on Monday.

Also today, another Iranian representative Alireza Sarlak was beaten by Thomas Gilman from the US 5-3 in the final match of the 57kg to bring home Iran's second gold medal.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran won't let foreigners interrupt its ties with neighbors

The Iranian foreign minister said in a press conference alongside his Armenian counterpart Sunday that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow foreign intervention to interrupt its relation with neighbouring countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday in Tehran followed by a joint press conference.

"Today we agreed to develop cooperation in all areas of economy, trade and tourism. Trade and operating the Armenian transit route are among the issues of mutual concern to both countries," the Iranian FM said during the joint press conference.

Iran pursues nuclear industry with principled approach: AEOI

Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi has said that Iran pursues the growth of its nuclear industry with a principled approach, adding that the acts of sabotage cannot stop its program.

Speaking to the website "Basirat", Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi criticized the IAEA for lack of cooperation with Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

"IAEA was expected to help Iran expand and accelerate the peaceful use of nuclear technology, while it did not do so," Kamalvandi said.

Russian companies willing to invest in Iran's gas industry

A group of Russian state-owned oil and gas companies met with Iran's Deputy Minister of Oil expressing their willingness to invest in Iran's gas industry.

According to the National Iranian Gas Company website, n the meeting, Iran's Deputy Minister of Oil Majid Chegni emphasized the development of cooperation between the two countries in various sections of the gas industry.

Amir-Abdollahian to meet Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday

The Russian government announced that the Russian foreign minister would meet with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow on October 6.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday announced in a statement that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would meet with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow on Wednesday.

Khatibzadeh:

No mediation needed for Iran relations with NW neighbors

Iran enjoys good relations with Azerbaijan and other regional countries and there is no need for mediation of others, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed.

Speaking about the recent developments in Iran's relations with its northwestern neighboring countries on Monday press conference, he said that relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have always been growing and expanding.

21st OPEC Plus meeting kicks off

The 21st meeting of Oil and Energy ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies (OPEC Plus Coalition) kicked off in Austrian capital Vienna on Mon. through video conference.

Iran home appliances exports to increase to $200m by yearend

An Iranian official with the Industry Ministry has predicted that this year's exports of locally manufactured home appliances could increase to $200 million.

Director-general of the electrical, metal, and home appliances office of Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Keyvan Gardan made the remarks in an interview with the Iranian national TV IRIB.

“Home appliance manufacturers have achieved self-confidence by relying on domestic capabilities. At the beginning of 2018, about 60% of the country's home appliances market was controlled by foreign products, but last year we became self-sufficient in this sector and produced 15.5 million home appliances, which has now doubled compared to the beginning of 2018,” Keyvan Gordan said.

Raeisi felicitates Iran wrestlers on winning gold in WWC

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated Hassan Yazdani and Amir Hossein Zare on winning the gold medal at the World Freestyle Wrestling Championships (WWC) in Norway.

"I am happy to offer my congratulations to you brave champions of our country on your proud, powerful victory in the World Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Norway, which created a wave of pride and joy in the hearts of the sports-loving and heroic people of Islamic Iran," Raeisi's message read.

Close to 5.2 million recovered from COVID-19 in Iran

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases has hit 5,638,735 in the country, while 5,115,796 have so far recovered from the disease.

The figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday indicate that the coronavirus has taken the lives of 238 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020 to 121,347.

Iran’s deputy FM visits Qatari FM in Doha for bilateral talks

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Qatari Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha for bilateral talks.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Interior min.:

Development of relations with neighbors Iran's policy

In reaction to recent developments on the northwestern borders of the country, the Iranian Interior Minister said that Iran's policy is to develop its relations with neighbors, as well as having a good relationship with them.

Enemies do not want a good relationship between Iran and its neighbors, said Ahmad Vahidi, adding that the Zionist regime and the United States, in particular, are active in the region and want to divide nations.

Iran, Poland hold political consultations meeting in Tehran

The meeting of Iran-Poland political consultations was held in Tehran with the presence of the Director-General of the Polish Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa and the Middle East.

The Director-General of the Department of Africa and the Middle East of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with the Assistant to foreign Minister and Director-General for Mediterranean and Eastern Europe affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Monday morning.

'Ballad of a White Cow' appreciated in Zurich Film Festival

Iranian film 'Ballad of a White Cow' directed by Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha received Special Mention at the 17th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.

The 17th Zurich Film Festival concluded Saturday with wins for Jonas Carpignano‘s “A Chiara” and Fred Baillif’s “La Mif,” with Renato Borrayo Serrano’s “Life of Ivanna” named the best documentary.

The jury, led by Daniel Brühl, and featuring director Stéphanie Chuat, former Berlinale chief Dieter Kosslick and producer Andrea Cornwell, decided to award “A Chiara” with the prize for the best film of the Feature Film Competition. The Italian-French-Swedish-Danish co-production sees a teenage girl in a Calabrian town discovering her father’s criminal involvement.

Ghalibaf congrats Yazdani, Zare for winning gold in 2021 WWC

Iranian Parliament Speaker felicitated outstanding victory of two freestyle wrestlers ‘Hassan Yazadi’ and ‘Amir Hossein Zare’ in 2021 World Wrestling Championship (WWC) which is underway in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker congratulated the victory of Hassan Yazdani and Amir Hossein Zare in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships and wished success for other Iranian wrestlers in this round of international competitions.

