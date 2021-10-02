Tel Aviv to bring nothing but insecurity for Bahrain, region

Undoubtedly, Tel Aviv will bring nothing but insecurity for Bahrain and the region, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, criticizing Bahraini officials' move to welcome the Israeli regime's Foreign Minister in Manama.

"Bahraini officials' move to welcome the fake Israeli regime's Foreign Minister in Manama is a clear betrayal of the ideals of the oppressed people of Palestine", the Iranian Foreign Minister just tweeted.

"We only recognize one country called Palestine and its capital is Al-Quds", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed.

Zionist Regime source of tensions, insecurity in region

Criticizing Bahraini officials' move to welcome the Israeli regime's Foreign Minister in Manama, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the regime's presence is the source of tensions and insecurity in the region.

Referring to the humiliating move of the Bahraini rulers in the normalization of ties with the Zionist regime, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman criticized the Zionist Regime Foreign Minister's Thursday visit to Bahrain.

Iran Army military drill kicks off in NW borders

'Conquerors of Kheibar’ military drill of Iran’s Army Ground Forces started in Northwestern parts of Iran on Friday Morning.

These military exercises have begun on Friday morning in Northwestern parts of Iran with the participation of armored units, artillery, UAVs with the support of Army Air Force helicopters.

Zionists dream for region to never be interpreted

Zionists' dreams for the region will never come true, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan said in reaction to the recent baseless, anti-Iran remarks of the Zionist envoy to Baku.

"We have a special respect for all Jews, Christians, and other followers of the divine religion", the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan said in a Friday tweet.

"But we are sure that the Republic of Azerbaijan and Palestine will remain Islamic countries forever", Seyed Abbas Mousavi Seyyed Abbas Mousavi asserted.

Raeisi tours Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, vows tackle problems

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has paid a visit to the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, the southwestern province of Iran, vowing to tackle the problems.

Daily death toll from Covid-19 drop

The Iranian Health Ministry reported 14,524 new cases of Covid-19 in the country on Friday, while the daily death also dropped as compared to yesterday.

A statement by the Iranian Health Ministry said on Friday that in the last 24 hours since Thursday, 235 patients died from Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 120,663.

The statement added that 14,525 people were detected with the virus, bringing the total number of Covid-19 patients in the country reached 5,601,565.

