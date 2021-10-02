  1. Culture
Jury members of 5th Iran Youth Filmmakers Olympiad announced

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – The jury members of the 5th Iran Youth Filmmakers Olympiad of the 34th International Film Festival for Children and Youth announced.

Pouran Derakhshandeh (director, producer, and scriptwriter), Vahid Golestana (filmmaker and producer), and Bijan Mirbaqeri (director) are considered as the jury members of this section.

The jury members will judge the works in two sections comprising "Idea" and "Film".

The 34th edition of the festival will be held from October 8 to 13, 2021, in collaboration with the Iranian Cinema Organization, Farabi Cinematic Foundation, and Isfahan Municipality.

The festival's movies will be screened in two cities, Tehran and Isfahan, both in an online format and in theatres in compliance with the Coronavirus health protocols.

