Asghar Farhadi to chair jury of Zurich Intl. Film Festival

Farhadi will oversee the three-person jury, together with Swiss director Petra Volpe (The Divine Order) and producer Daniel Dreifuss (No, Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front), Swedish producer Peter Gustafsson (Border), and British director Clio Barnard (The Arbor, Dark River), according to Holly Wood Reporter.

Swiss documentary director Fred Baillif (The Fam), Austrian filmmaker Katharina Mückstein (L’animale), film editor Maria Fantastica Valmori (Once More Unto the Breach), and Swiss journalist and media executive Roger Schawinski, will join Vachon on the Focus jury.

Each jury will award a Golden Eye honor for best film in their respective sections, which each comes with a cash bursary of $26,000 (CHF 25,000). This year’s winners will be announced at the Zurich film festival awards ceremony at the Zurich Opera House on October 1.

The 18th edition of the Zurich International Film Festival will be held from September 22 to October 2.

RHM/PR