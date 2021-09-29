Children FilmFest. announces works of Short Fiction section

The titles of the works in the “Short Fiction” section are as follows:

"-Aparat", directed and produced by Hassan Najmabadi

-"The Dragon Is Necessary", directed by Saman Ghanaemi and produced by Javad Movahed

-"Family Lives Here (poster)", directed by Abuzar Heidari and produced by Mahdieh Sadat Mohor Jafari

-"For the Second Time", directed and produced by Leila Akhbari

-"Winner", directed by Ali Keyvan and produced by Mehdi Moghadam

-"Blogger", directed and produced by Saber Tetarcheh

-"Power", directed and produced by Nazir Mirzaei

-"Tireh", directed by Mostafa Mehraban and produced by Vahid Keshavarz

-"White Lines", directed and produced by Jalal Saedpanah

-"Valiasr Street Trees or: Impression", directed and produced by Emad Hosseini-Fard

"Docharkhe Baz", directed and produced by Mahsa Amiri

-"Rai", directed by Sepideh Baranji and produced by Sepideh Baranji and Mojtaba Bayat

-"Operation of Second Floor", directed by Mohammad Hossein Tafreshi and produced by Samira Shojaei

"Amo Nowruz and the Eighth Cin", directed by Mehdi Nemati Moghadam and produced by Parisa Nemati Moghadam

-" Shoes Thief ", directed by Mohammad Paydar and produced by Hamed Yaminpour

-"Ganjido" directed by Mohammad Nouri and produced by Mohammad Nouri

-"I am Samira", directed and produced by Matin Rokan

-"Vadiar", directed by Marjan Khosravi and produced by Mahdieh Sadat Mohr and Milad Khosravi

The 34th edition of the festival will be held from October 8 to 13, 2021, in collaboration with the Iranian Cinema Organization, Farabi Cinematic Foundation, and Isfahan Municipality.

The festival's movies will be screened in two cities, Tehran and Isfahan, both in an online format and in theatres in compliance with the Coronavirus health protocols.