'Eclipse' nominated for best film in New Zealand FilmFest.

Directed by Raha Amirfazli, Alireza Ghasemi, 'Eclipse' was selected as one of the three nominees for the best short film in the Show Me Shorts Film Festival in New Zealand.

The festival will be screened in 30 New Zealand cinemas from October 1 to 21.

As an Oscar-qualifying festival, the winners of the Best New Zealand Film Award and Best International Film Award become eligible to enter the Academy Awards.

The synopsis of 'Eclipse' reads, "Saaghi and her two friends have come to the largest park in Tehran to take pictures of the one-in-a-century total eclipse announced later in the afternoon. Mischievous and rebellious, they steal a camera stand, lie to their parents and discuss boys as well as an upcoming party. Their wanderings lead them to a remote part of the park. As the sun disappears, Saaghi sees something that should have stayed hidden."

The cast includes Faraz Modiri, Payman Naimi, Anita Bagheri, Paniz Esmaili, Khorshid Cheraghipour.

The short film has previously taken part at the 30th edition of the Côté Court Festival in France, the Figari Film Fest in Italy, the 43rd Outdoor Short Film Festival of Grenoble in France, and LA Shorts International Film Festival.

