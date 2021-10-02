Politics Marzieh Rahmani 2 October 2021 - 09:50 Download photos Front pages of Iran’s English dailies on October 2 TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Here are the front pages of Iran’s English language dailies on Saturday, October 2. Tags Iran Iranian Dailies Iran International Dailies Military Drill Related News Front pages of Iran’s English dailies on April 3 'Eclipse' nominated for best film in New Zealand FilmFest. 'Double Park' to take part in Ohio Film Festival 'Zaghchi' to vie at Chungbuk Martial Arts Action FilmFest.
Your Comment