'Eclipse' to go on screen at Figari Film Fest in Italy

Directed by Raha Amirfazli, Alireza Ghasemi, 'Eclipse' has been a joint product of Iran and France.

The synopsis of 'Eclipse' reads, "Saaghi and her two friends have come to the largest park in Tehran to take pictures of the one-in-a-century total eclipse announced later in the afternoon. Mischievous and rebellious, they steal a camera stand, lie to their parents and discuss boys as well as an upcoming party. Their wanderings lead them to a remote part of the park. As the sun disappears, Saaghi sees something that should have stayed hidden."

The cast includes Faraz Modiri, Payman Naimi, Anita Bagheri, Paniz Esmaili, Khorshid Cheraghipour.

The short film has previously taken part at at the 30th edition of the Côté Court Festival in France.

Born in 2011 Figari Film Fest is a movie Festival devoted to young and independent cinema, to short films and to young directors’ debuts.

Over the years it became a lead event for international cinema. The festival, besides promoting international cinema, focuses on developing the Sardinian film business and on giving value to the island’s great heritage: its environment, its history, its culture.

Figari Film Fest will be held on June 19-24, 2021 in Italy.

ZZ/5238973